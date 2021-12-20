BE Semiconductor cuts Q4 revenue guidance due to Malaysia floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor (BESI) (BESI.AS) today said it had lowered its fourth-quarter revenue outlook due to flooding affecting its main production facility in Malaysia.

The maker of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment said that torrential rains affected its main production facility in Shah Alam in Malaysia and halted the assembly of products with a value of around €25 million (RM119 million).

"First estimates of one-time costs associated with materials and labour necessary to repair or reproduce any systems affected are in the range of €4-6 million and will be taken as a charge to fourth quarter earnings," the group said in a statement.

BESI said it did not expect estimated costs to repair the affected building and production related equipment to exceed €2 million.

Malaysian emergency services, reinforced by civilian volunteers, on Sunday rescued 21,000 people displaced by flooding from torrential rain in seven states. read more

The company now forecasts around a 15-20 per cent fall in fourth-quarter revenue versus the third quarter compared with prior guidance of a decrease of 5-15 per cent.

But BESI said it expected its fourth-quarter orders to reach around €180-190 million, up from €157.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of last year. — Reuters