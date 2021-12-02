Matrade: Virtual Export Acceleration Mission generates RM1.03m sales, potential sales of RM87.67m

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Virtual Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) has generated actual sales of RM1.03 million and potential sales of RM87.67 million, with a total of 264 business meetings arranged during the mission.

According to Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) which organised the EAM in conjunction with Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2021 in Hong Kong from Nov 8 to 16, the main items sourced by buyers were original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services for personal care products, skincare products and natural products.

“Other Malaysian companies’ products highly in demand in Hong Kong are haircare products and face masks,” it said in a statement today

Cosmoprof Asia is Asia’s leading beauty trade fair, held annually by Informa Markets for the past 25 years in Hong Kong.

The corporation said two Malaysian participants, Ilyska Bioinnovation Sdn Bhd and Sky Resources Sdn Bhd, have also been shortlisted for CosmoTrends, a report which would feature their products along with 20 other product sellers worldwide as selected by the global trends’ agency, Beautystreams.

“In addition, their products were featured on the Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week website, during Beautystreams’ webinar on Nov 8 and promoted in the CosmoTrends report to Cosmoprof’s global database by newsletter, press release and social media posts.

“Their selection proves Malaysian exporters’ capabilities to produce good quality, innovative products that are in demand in foreign markets,” it said.

Director of Lifestyle and Life Sciences Section of Matrade, Zalela Jaafar said the virtual EAM was a good platform for Malaysian companies to meet directly with potential buyers particularly in Hong Kong, Macau and China.

“Hong Kong especially is well known for its demand for fast-moving consumer goods products such as cosmetics and toiletries as the city caters to locals and tourists coming to Hong Kong as well as selling its own products to other markets,” she said.

Malaysian companies interested to export their products to Hong Kong can contact Matrade Hong Kong at [email protected]. — Bernama