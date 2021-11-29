MAHB Q3 net loss narrows to RM182.31m

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) net loss narrowed to RM182.31 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2021 from a net loss of RM319.71 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

Revenue improved to RM461.33 million from RM396.69 million previously, driven by higher passenger volume for its Turkey operations due to the relaxation of border and inter-city travel.

“Turkey operations showed signs towards normalisation as passenger traffic increased from 4.9 million to 8.9 million passengers.

“Passenger traffic for the Malaysia operations contracted by 77.8 per cent to 1.0 million passengers compared to 4.5 million passengers in the corresponding quarter last year, impacted by the continuation of the movement control order (MCO) and renewed total lockdown from June 1, 2021.

“Overall, Malaysia recorded a decrease in revenue by 40.3 per cent to RM151.3 million,” the airport operator said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It also said MAHB’s network of airports recorded 21.9 million passengers from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, a contraction of 39.7 per cent over the corresponding period in the prior year.

During the same period, the group’s traffic for international and domestic passengers contracted by 51.1 per cent and 33.0 per cent, respectively.

Correspondingly, the group’s aircraft movements decreased by 32.2 per cent with both international and domestic aircraft movements decreasing by 28.6 per cent and 33.8 per cent, respectively.

“The National Immunisation Plan (PICK) vaccination drive had reached its milestone of 90 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated, a target that led to the much-awaited announcement from the government to allow fully vaccinated Malaysian residents to travel interstate and relaxing travel restrictions to travel abroad.

“The encouraging announcement coupled with MAHB’s initiatives ensuring health, safety and world-class passenger experience, would help elevate Malaysia’s traffic prospect for a favourable recovery in the near term as the aviation sector restarts and ultimately reach normalisation,” it said. — Bernama