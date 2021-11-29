IRB: Postponement of CP204, CP500 payments for MSME entities from Jan 1-Hune 30, 2022

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Postponement of Estimated Tax Payable (CP204) and Instalment Payment Scheme (CP500) will be given automatically to qualified taxpayers with the status of small micro and medium (PMKS) enterprises from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), in a statement today, informed that qualified taxpayers were based on records or the latest Income Tax Statement Form received by the board.

For the CP204 payment, business criteria that qualified for the PMKS status were companies, co-operatives, trust bodies and limited liability partnerships which had a paid-up capital of less than RM2.5 million for ordinary shares at the start of the basic period for an assessment year.

In addition, the entity must obtain a gross business income of RM50 million and below for an assessment year.

“The announcement on the postponement of CP204 payment to the taxpayer who fulfills the criteria will be sent via registered e-mail with HASIL (LHDN),” said the statement.

Meanwhile, LHDN informed that the postponement of the CP500 payment was allowed automatically to all taxpayers concerned for the 2021 assessment year payment (payable date of Jan 1, 2022) and the 2022 assessment year payment (payable date of March 1, 2022) and May 1, 2022).

The frequently asked questions (FAQ) on the postponements could be accessed via the link https://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/SOALAN_LAZIM_PINDAAN_BAJET_2022_CP204.pdf and the public can contact Hasil Recovery Call Centre (HRCC) at 03-87511000 for further information. — Bernama