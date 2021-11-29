IHH Healthcare’s Q3 net profit rises to RM550m

Revenue jumped 26 per cent to RM4.44 billion from RM3.52 billion previously as the group saw growth across all the countries it operated, IHH said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — IHH Healthcare Bhd’s net profit rose to RM550 million in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2021 from RM309.95 million posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped 26 per cent to RM4.44 billion from RM3.52 billion previously as the group saw growth across all the countries it operated, IHH said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“Performance continued to rebound as patients returned to our hospital services network and as we continue to prioritise Covid-19 support to help governments in some of our countries.

“Our efforts to optimise our capital structure and operations have started to pay off,” said managing director and chief executive officer Dr Kelvin Loh.

IHH’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew 32 per cent to RM1.1 billion, driven by higher revenue and valuation gains on investment properties, offset by higher staff costs, higher other operating expenses and lower government grant income recorded.

It said the increase in staff costs was mainly due to the hire of contract employees for Covid-19 related services rendered, higher doctors’ salaries for certain groups of doctors whose salaries vary with revenue or services rendered and the provision for market and appreciation bonus for staff.

Loh said Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital delivered a positive EBITDA in Q3, while Turkey and India operations have recovered fully and are geared for continued expansion.

“Our growth from here will be driven both organically and inorganically. We are also making innovation investments as part of our digital transformation roadmap to seize disruptive opportunities that will give patients better, faster and affordable care.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, IHH will not lose sight of our purpose to touch lives and transform care, keeping our people and patients safe,” he added.

On the outlook, IHH said it expects revenue from Covid-19 services to gradually decrease, with operations returning to normalcy, while staff costs to rise as it strengthens clinical talent across its hospital services network with a strong return of core non-Covid business.

“The group will continue to maintain cost discipline and implement active cash management, and it is confident that its longer-term growth trajectory remains intact.

“It remains disciplined in delivering its strategy, which is centred on becoming the world’s most trusted healthcare services provider,” it said. — Bernama