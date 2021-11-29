ASNB announces 2.74 sen income distribution for ASN Imbang 1

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), announced an income distribution of 2.74 sen per unit for ASN Imbang (Mixed Asset Balance) 1, amounting to a total payout of RM27.46 million, for the financial year ending November 30, 2021.

This distribution translates into a dividend yield of 2.85 per cent based on the latest Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund, PNB said in a statement today.

It said the total payout will benefit 44,752 unit holders with a total investment amounting to 1.00 billion units.

“As at November 26, 2021, ASN Imbang 1 registered a total return of 6.92 per cent, which outperformed its benchmark of 50 per cent FTSE Bursa Malaysia Top 100 Index (FBM 100) and 50 per cent Maybank 12-month fixed deposit by 7.13 per cent,” it said.

The distribution declared will automatically be reinvested into the unit holders’ accounts on December 1, 2021.

During the same period, PNB said the ASN Imbang 1 also recorded a net realised income of RM31.20 million, partially driven by its diversification strategy into the international markets.

To date, the fund allocated around 21 per cent of its assets in global equities which contributed 61 per cent to the gross income.

All transactions at ASNB branches and agents for ASN Imbang 1 have been temporarily suspended from November 26-30, 2021 to facilitate the computation of income distribution.

Unit holders may update their accounts at myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my), via the myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide when transactions resume on December 1, 2021. — Bernama