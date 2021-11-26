UEM Edgenta returns to black in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― UEM Edgenta Bhd returned to the black in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, registering a net profit of RM9.15 million against a net loss of RM19.01 million in the same quarter a year ago, thanks to higher revenue.

Revenue for the period jumped to RM571.88 million compared with RM482.91 million previously.

Managing director and chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin said the firm is heading towards a positive turnaround as it continues to raise the levels of its skill sets and services to better serve its clients.

“We are steadfast in strategically positioning UEM Edgenta within the healthcare support solutions industry, as well as the region’s leading infrastructure solutions company, guided by our ‘Edgenta of the Future 2025’ vision,” he said in a statement today.

Syahrunizam said UEM Edgenta's sustainable digital solutions, particularly in healthcare support and asset management would propel the company as a key player in national recovery efforts as the nation gears up towards reinvigorating the economy as it enters the endemic phase of Covid-19.

On the revenue growth, he said the growth is a testament of the company’s agility and resilience as it pursues its growth strategy with a focus on new products and solutions led by technology, expansion into new geographies and forging regional partnerships.

As at September 30, 2021, UEM Edgenta’s balance sheet remains healthy by maintaining a low gearing ratio at 0.3 times. ― Bernama