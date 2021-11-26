Petronas and Malaysia Aviation Group collaborate to reduce aviation sector’s carbon footprint

Workers work on a signage bearing a Petronas logo in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Petronas Research Sdn Bhd (PRSB) and Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) have inked two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) to reduce carbon emissions in aviation with the use of low carbon and sustainable fuels, innovation and technology.

The MoUs mark the companies’ pledge to explore potential collaborative opportunities that advance sustainability, including the development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), application of innovative technologies for carbon reduction, carbon offset and waste management, as well as research and development for low carbon applications.

They also aim to strengthen awareness in aviation sustainability through a united communication and advocacy strategy around carbon reduction, it said in a statement here today.

The parties will also cooperate in the potential application of robotics, remotely operated infrastructure, machine learning, augmented reality, and carbon capture technologies, amongst the innovations proffered by Petronas.

The two MoUs were signed separately.

PRSB was represented by Petronas senior vice-president of project delivery and technology Bacho Pilong, PDB by its managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani, while MAG was represented by its group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail.

Bacho Pilong said Petronas is keen to push forward with its long-standing partnership with MAG and proud to collaborate with the national carrier to fuel its sustainability goals.

“At Petronas, the quest for sustainability will always be an essential part of our agenda. We leverage innovation and technology to meet various sustainability targets leading to our net sero carbon emissions by 2050 aspiration. We are excited to elevate this partnership with MAG and collectively achieve our shared aspiration, as well as position both companies as the leading driver of sustainable aviation in the country.

“As a progressive energy and solutions partner, Petronas is committed to fulfil our purpose in providing cleaner energy and solutions that benefit both the world we live in as well as the customers we serve through reduced emissions,” he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Captain Izham of MAG said ““MAG is committed and will continue to play an active role towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

“We believe that SAF is one of the significant components for aviation and we are proud to announce this landmark collaboration with one of our top suppliers, underlining Petronas’ support towards this goal. We also look forward to the support from all stakeholders including key suppliers across the ecosystem, the government and customers,” he added

Through this collaboration, MAG and Petronas are committed to make SAF the cleaner and more viable energy option for regular flights by 2025.

Recognised as the most feasible option to reduce aviation emissions in the near term, SAF is acknowledged globally as one of the key contributors towards decarbonising the aviation industry. — Bernama