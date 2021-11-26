Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 5.99 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 1,511.61 from 1,517.60 at Thursdays close, after opening 0.57 of-a-point higher at 1,518.44. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Bursa Malaysia was broadly lower at mid-morning ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later today.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 5.99 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 1,511.61 from 1,517.60 at Thursdays close, after opening 0.57 of-a-point higher at 1,518.44.

On the broader market, decliners trounced gainers 816 to 141, while 312 counters were unchanged, 1,043 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.47 billion units worth RM990.53 million.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional advanced eight sen to RM9.46, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.10, Public Bank fell two sen to RM4, Petronas Chemicals shed three sen to RM8.41, while IHH Healthcare and CIMB decreased six sen each to RM6.61 and RM5.11 respectively.

Of the actives, Dataprep expanded 3.5 sen to 96.5 sen, WZ Satu edged up half-a-sen to 25 sen, Tanco was flat at 27 sen, Fitters Diversified contracted 7.5 sen to 43.5 sen, G3 Global slid 1.5 sen to 11.5 sen and Dagang NeXchange went down three sen to 82.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index reduced 72.04 points to 11,087.53, the FBMT 100 Index lost 60.59 points to 10,764.78, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 71.97 points to 12,035.84, the FBM ACE dipped 159.11 points to 6,493.19 and the FBM 70 erased 152.50 points to 14,482.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 72.63 points to 15,156.89, the Industrial Products and Services Index went down 2.17 points to 197.22, and the Plantation Index dropped 110.77 points to 6,468.41. ― Bernama