Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.68 points to 1,509.92 after opening 0.57 of-a-point higher at 1,518.44 from 1,517.60 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Bursa Malaysia remained under selling pressure at mid-afternoon today, with the benchmark index declining 0.51 per cent.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 7.68 points to 1,509.92 after opening 0.57 of-a-point higher at 1,518.44 from 1,517.60 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, decliners trounced gainers 946 to 171, while 290 counters were unchanged, 905 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.25 billion units worth RM2.13 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional rose four sen to RM9.42, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.08, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.00, Petronas Chemicals decreased four sen to RM8.40 and IHH Healthcare contracted 14 sen to RM6.53.

Of the actives, Careplus surged 24 sen to RM1.21, Borneo Oil and Vsolar were flat at 2.5 sen and 1.5 sen respectively, while Dagang NeXchange reduced three sen to 82.5 sen, G3 Global went down 2.5 sen to 10.5 sen and Fitters Diversified gave up eight sen to 43 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 71.92 points to 10,753.45, the FBM Emas Index was 85.70 points weaker at 11,073.87, the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 74.62 points to 12,033.19, the FBM ACE dropped 139.46 points to 6,512.84, and the FBM 70 lost 164.77 points to 14,470.70.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index slumped 157.12 points to 6,422.06, the Financial Services Index down 102.92 points to 15,126.60, and the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 3.01 points to 196.38. ― Bernama