Bursa Malaysia ends morning session 0.42pc lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Selling pressures led Bursa Malaysia to end the morning session broadly lower, with the benchmark index 0.42 per cent down.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.39 points to 1,511.21. It moved between 1,509.59 and 1,518.44 throughout the session.

The index opened 0.57 of-a-point higher at 1,518.44 from 1,517.60 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, decliners trouncing gainers 928 to 160, while 281 counters were unchanged, 943 untraded and 38 others suspended.

With the next support at 1,500, Rakuten Trade reckoned that bargain-hunting might emerge if the key index dipped further to around the 1,510 mark.

“Meanwhile, crude palm oil is looking to end November on another record high. The CPO price is currently averaging RM5,341 per tonne from RM5,051 per tonne last month,” it said in a research note today.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional gained three sen to RM9.41, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.08, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.00, Petronas Chemicals and Press Metal discounted five sen each to RM8.39 and RM5.59 respectively, while IHH Healthcare went down eight sen to RM6.59.

Of the actives, Careplus surged 16 sen to RM1.13, Borneo Oil and Vsolar were flat at 2.5 sen and 1.5 sen, G3 Global eased 2.5 sen to 10.5 sen, Fitters Diversified slipped seven sen to 44 sen and Sapura Energy edged down half-a-sen to nine sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE contracted 152.60 points to 6,499.70, the FBM Emas Index gave up 78.77 points to 11,080.80, the FBMT 100 index weakened 65.69 points to 10,759.68, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 69.22 points to 12,038.59, and the FBM 70 lost 168.26 points to 14,467.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index narrowed 93.29 points to 15,136.23, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.65 points easier at 196.74, and the Plantation Index trimmed 102.64 points to 6,476.54. ― Bernama