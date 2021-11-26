Axiata net profit slows to RM349.5m in Q3

An Axiata logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Axiata Group Bhd's net profit dipped to RM349.56 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (Q3 FY2021) from RM352.99 million in the same period a year ago.

Its revenue, however, widened 7.1 per cent to RM6.54 billion from RM6.11 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 0.7 per cent to RM2.86 billion, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Axiata said its Malaysian operation revenue grew by 1.2 per cent to RM1.6 billion, mainly driven by growth in the mobile business, while for Indonesia, revenue increased by 6.3 per cent to RM2 billion due to growth in the mobile and broadband businesses.

The telco’s Bangladesh operation saw revenue expanding 7.0 per cent to RM1 billion following growth in the prepaid business while its Sri Lanka revenue went up 11.8 per cent to RM772.1 million amid growth across core revenue segments.

Revenue for its Nepal operation added 2.6 per cent to RM356.2 million, mainly driven by higher data revenue, while Cambodia's revenue was 11.4 per cent higher at RM372.0 million, attributed to growth in the prepaid business.

The company said infrastructure revenue advanced 5.3 per cent to RM493.8 million.

Based on performance to date, the group said it is confident of exceeding its headline key performance indicators (KPIs) to mid single digit growth in revenue and EBITDA for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2021. — Bernama