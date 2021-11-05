Taiwan’s Ally Logistic Property to invest US$1b to develop smart warehousing solutions in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Taiwan’s largest warehousing infrastructure developer ALP (Ally Logistic Property, Co. Ltd) is set to invest US$1 billion (RM4.15 billion) in Malaysia to develop smart warehousing solutions, boosting the nation’s logistics industry.

In a statement, the company said its plans in Malaysia were already underway with the development of its US$180 million 10.92-hectare logistics park with a smart warehousing facility called OMega in Bukit Raja, Selangor, the first of its kind in the country.

ALP co-founder/chief executive officer Charlie Chang said Malaysia’s supply chain industry represents vast opportunities that were yet untapped, however, large-scale investments and a sharing economy business model will see the industry experience a boom.

“The Malaysian market offers tremendous potential, and we are confident that our investment here will attract more regional players and other high-value investments to drive Malaysia’s aspirations towards becoming a regional e-commerce hub.

“ALP’s OMega introduces collaborative operating models to unveil new economic opportunities and spur growth for the industry while empowering local brands in their digital transformation journey to reach new markets and unlock wealth,” he said.

The ALP Bukit Raja OMega construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

It will be part of ALP’s regional chain of warehousing facility networks and will capture the attention of multinational investors and brands looking to establish their regional distribution centres in Malaysia.

Strategically located, OMega smart warehouses across Malaysia, among others in the pipeline, are expected to generate about 3,000 jobs, the statement said. ― Bernama