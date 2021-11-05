SC to highlight Malaysia’s position as sustainable finance hub at Expo 2020 Dubai

The sign of Dubai Expo 2020 is seen at the entrance of the site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), through a virtual conference at the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, aims to highlight the role of Islamic finance as an enabler to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as well as Malaysia’s position as an early mover in aligning sustainable development with Islamic finance.

The conference, to be held from Nov 8-10, 2021, is the main event during the Sustainable Finance Week to be hosted by the SC for five days from Nov 8 at the international fair.

Themed “Enabling Sustainable Development through Islamic Finance”, the conference will feature a keynote interview with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, who will speak about Malaysia’s sustainability agenda, the commission said in a statement today.

The SC said the conference is expected to attract participants from around the world including regulators, financial sector intermediaries, fund managers, and private market investors.

“Islamic finance serves wider populations equally and is no longer regarded as the preserve of only Muslims. Globally, the Islamic finance industry is expected to reach a size of US$3.69 trillion by 2024, up from US$2.88 trillion in 2019, due to continued strong interest as a means for fundraising and investment,” said SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar.

Expo Dubai 2020, also known as the “Great Exhibition”, is the first World Expo held in the MEASA (Middle East, Africa and South Asia) region.

It is the most diverse global exposition to-date, with 192 countries participating from Oct 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the SC said. — Bernama