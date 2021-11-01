Touch ‘n Go and AIA Malaysia introduce WalletSafe

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, the owner and operator of Touch ‘n Go Wallet, and AIA Malaysia have kicked off their strategic partnership with the launch of the first collaboration product, WalletSafe.

WalletSafe is a six-month insurance plan that covers Touch ’n Go Wallet users in the event of death caused by accident or Covid-19, paying up to 10 times the balance amount in their Touch ‘n Go Wallet (a maximum compensation of RM25,000).

It also provides additional protection for unauthorised transactions performed on their eWallet and GO+ accounts.

In a statement today, Touch ‘n Go group chief executive officer Effendy Shahul Hamid said during the pandemic, the increased demand for cashless transactions has resulted in increased eWallet usage.

“Given the rise in transaction volumes, one of the most important issues that users are constantly concerned about is security, a worry that Touch ’n Go and AIA Malaysia look to address with the introduction of WalletSafe,” he said.

WalletSafe is available for purchase starting from today at an introductory price of RM1, including applicable government tax. — Bernama