Miti: Revised guidelines on metal scrap importation implementation extended to Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has extended the interim measure period for the implementation of the revised guidelines for the importation and inspection of ferrous, copper and aluminium scraps to December 31, 2021.

In a statement today, Miti said the extended interim period would allow the industry to undertake the necessary preparations towards the certificate of approval (CoA) implementation.

“Miti commends the commitment by all major manufacturers and importers in complying with the new criteria during the interim period.

“Miti would like to call upon the industry to continue to support the overarching objective of the guidelines in line with our international commitment prescribed through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Goal 12: Ensure Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns as well as in upholding the Environment, Social and Governance principles,” it said.

In August 2021, Miti announced an extended period of the interim measure regarding the implementation of the guidelines for the importation and inspection of ferrous, copper and aluminium scraps.

During the extended interim period from September 1 until October 31, 2021, the existing import mechanism by the Department of Environment (DoE) will be enforced by using the criteria set and with the introduction of Materials Recovery Facilities’ Approval Scheme by SIRIM and foreign inspection bodies as additional improvements. — Bernama