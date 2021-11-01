Airasia X triggers new admission into PN17 of Bursa Malaysia Main Market listing requirements

AirAsia planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Airasia X Bhd (AAX) has triggered the criteria pursuant to Practice Note No 17 (PN17) of the Main Market listing requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia Securities said it would continue to monitor the company’s progress in respect of its compliance with the listing requirements.

To date, it said, there are a total of 22 companies under PN17 and Guidance Note No. 3 (GN3), which represent 2.43 per cent of the total number of 905 companies listed on the Main and ACE Markets of Bursa Malaysia Securities. — Bernama