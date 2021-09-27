MIDF Research: Foreign investors remain net buyers for seventh week in a row, inflow at RM15.85m last week

MIDF Research said Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia recorded inflows of foreign investors last week among the Southeast Asian markets except for the Philippines. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Foreign investors remained net buyers for the week ended Sept 24, which saw net inflow amounting to RM15.85 million, marking the seventh consecutive week of net buying by foreign investors.

MIDF Research said Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia recorded inflows of foreign investors last week among the Southeast Asian markets except for the Philippines.

It said foreign investors and local institutions were net sellers amounting to RM120.77 million and RM17.88 million, respectively, as the market reopened last Monday, while retailers were net buyers to the tune of RM138.65 million worth of equities in Bursa Malaysia.

“Foreign investors were net buyers for majority of the week except on Monday and Friday with the largest foreign inflow was recorded on Thursday and the smallest inflow was on Wednesday to the tune of RM117.45 million and RM25.32 million, respectively.

“As for the retailers, they were net buyers for everyday of the week except on Thursday, with largest net buying by the retailers was recorded on Monday and smallest net buying was on Wednesday to the tune of RM138.65 million and RM2.79 million, respectively,” the research house said.

It said cumulatively, for the week, retailers net bought RM242.78 million while local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling to the tune of RM258.64 million.

“Local institutions were net sellers for everyday of the week except on Friday with largest net selling on Tuesday of RM159.90 million, while the only inflow on Friday amounted to RM51.02 million.

“Since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers have been the only net buyers of our equity market of RM10.28 billion, while the local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers of RM6.64 billion and RM3.64 billion, respectively,” it said.

MIDF Research said in terms of participation, retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 7.77 per cent, 13.73 per cent and -31.26 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value (ADTV). — Bernama