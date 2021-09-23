FBM KLCI remains on an uptrend at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index has extended its uptrend to mid-afternoon on continued buying momentum across the board.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 6.77 points to 1,535.79 from yesterday’s close of 1,529.02.

The overall market was positive with gainers outpacing losers 578 to 415, while 403 counters were unchanged, 906 untraded and five others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.27 billion units worth RM2.31 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.13, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare gained two sen each to RM4.06 and RM6.65, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals advanced two sen to RM6.65, Digi was flat at RM4.46 and MISC eased two sen to RM6.90.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange bagged 3.5 sen to 80.5 sen, Bintai Kinden appreciated four sen to 69 sen, KNM and Serba Dinamik edged up half-a-sen to 23.5 sen and 34 sen, respectively, while Fintec was flat at two sen and TFP declined three sen to 13 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 46.82 points to 11,279.93, the FBMT 100 Index was 44.33 points higher at 10,981.79, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 38.63 points to 12,282.30.

The FBM 70 expanded by 44.52 points to 14,951.45, while the FBM ACE improved 19.75 points to 7,127.30.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index increased 55.13 points to 6,329.85, and the Financial Services Index expanded by 67.32 points to 15,221.18, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.41 points to 199.63. — Bernama