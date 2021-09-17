Miti: 3,358 Malaysian companies with RM376.3m export value jump on board Matrade’s eTrade Programme 2.0

A view of the city skyline during the movement control order (MCO 3.0) in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — Under the 11th Malaysia Plan, 3,358 companies have enrolled into Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) eTrade Programme 2.0 which is aimed at accelerating exports via sustained participation in cross-border e-commerce platforms, said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

Deputy Minister, Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong said the programme, with RM376.3 million total exports generated, will continue to assist new companies to onboard cross-border e-commerce platforms for export with incentives of up to RM5,000 for any cross-border e-commerce platform(s) for a one-year subscription.

“At the same time, a new incentive with a maximum amount of up to RM20,000 per company will be provided to companies that are already doing e-commerce to undertake activities that can sustain their participation in the cross-border e-commerce platform.

“The incentive is to be utilised within one year,” he told Bernama during his working visit to Creativize Sdn Bhd here today.

The company is a global sticker manufacturer that has market access in more than 100 countries and is one of the beneficiaries of the Matrade eTrade Programme 2.0.

Lim said the objective of the programme is to accelerate export and assist Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to have a sustainable and valuable presence on cross-border e-commerce platforms through activities that would help maintain their online business.

“Such activities are digital marketing, e-commerce training and online export promotions in order to increase their exposure and business opportunities on cross-border e-commerce platforms,” he said.

He also said the eTrade Programme will be continued under the 12th Malaysia Plan and he urges the local business communities especially SMEs to take part and utilise the programme and the facility provided.

In addition, Lim said the eTrade Programme would help businesses and SMEs to adapt to new norms and adopt digitalisation in order to market their products not only locally but gain access to international markets. — Bernama