Sources: Mexico near deal to buy Sig Sauer automatic rifles from US

A man handles a rifle inside of the Sig Sauer booth during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana April 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 — The small arms maker Sig Sauer Inc has sought US approval to sell millions of dollars’ worth of automatic assault rifles to the armed services of Mexico in a deal that will help to modernise the country’s military, people familiar with the situation said.

The US Congress was notified last week that the Mexican Navy and Naval Infantry are in line to purchase as much as US$5.5 million (RM23.2 million) worth of automatic rifles made by Sig Sauer.

The deal could be controversial because in the past weapons sold to Mexican authorities have found their way into the hands of criminals. Mexico’s drug war violence has largely been carried out with weapons from the United States, imported both legally and illegally.

Weapons that contain some parts or intellectual property from the United States fall under US export control rules, requiring approval.

Sig Sauer and the Mexican embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

Based in New Hampshire, privately held Sig Sauer Inc is the largest member of L&O Holdings, a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser Gmbh in Germany.

“We are restricted under Federal law and regulations from confirming the licensing status of US companies or entities or speaking to specific details on individual defence trade export licensing cases,” a State Department spokesperson said.

There are two major ways foreign governments purchase arms from US companies: direct commercial sales negotiated between a government and a company; and foreign military sales, in which a foreign government typically contacts a Department of Defence official at the US embassy in their capital.

Both require approval by the US government. — Reuters