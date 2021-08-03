Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor records 8.5pc growth for 2020; only Asian port outside China to make world's best 20 list

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (right) during his visit to the Industrial Vaccination Centre at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Gelang patah, Iskandar Puteri August 3, 2021— Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 3 ― The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is the only port listed in the world's 20 best ports that recorded an increase in its ranking for the year 2020.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said PTP’s encouraging performance was due to the success of the port which recorded a growth rate of 8.5 per cent for last year.

He is confident that PTP will be able to record a further double-digit growth rate this year based on the good performance recorded so far.

“I am confident that by next year (2021), PTP’s growth rate is expected to be better. For last year, PTP handled 9.8 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and for this year we will be able to handle almost 11 million TEUs.

“Based on the performance shown in the first six months of this year, a double-digit increase is expected by the end of the year," he told a media conference held after visiting the Industrial Vaccination Centre at PTP in Gelang Patah here today.

Wee said the port’s success was remarkable as the entire world has been experiencing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic since last year.

Despite the pandemic, he said PTP managed to record an impressive growth rate of 8.5 per cent, which is the highest growth rate based on last year’s rankings.

“This will assist us to compete not only with regional ports, but also in making history as last year we were ranked at 15th while Port Klang is ranked at 12th,” said Wee.

Wee, who is also the Ayer Hitam MP, added that aside from China, Malaysia is the only Asian country that has two ports listed on the list.

He explained that the port is one of the industrial sectors that has not stopped its operations since the movement control order (MCO) started in March last year to ensure that there are no supply problems domestically.