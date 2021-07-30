Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative zone across the board at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative zone across the board at mid-afternoon today, weighed down by selling pressure in heavyweights led by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and IHH Healthcare Bhd.

CIMB Group and IHH Healthcare contributed a combined 3.562 points to the fall in the barometer index.

At 3.00 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.36 points to 1,501.57 from Thursday’s close of 1,512.93.

The index opened 0.95 of-a-point easier.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 629 versus 251, while 389 counters were unchanged, 937 untraded, and 64 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.55 billion units worth RM1.38 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals eased seven sen to RM8.04, TNB slipped six sen to RM9.67, IHH Healthcare fell 12 sen to RM5.67, CIMB dipped nine sen to RM4.46, while Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM8.04 and RM3.99 respectively.

Among the actives, Kanger eased half-a-sen to six sen, AppAsia warrant added three sen to 8.5 sen, Sersol rose seven sen to 55 sen, while both Tanco and AppAsia edged up half-a-sen to 21.5 sen and 16 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index lost 74.35 points to 10,997.42, FBMT 100 Index went down 73.50 points to 10,709.37, FBM 70 shed 68.97 points to 14,472.28, FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 97.08 points at 12,072.54, and the FBM ACE was 75.28 points lower at 7,065.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 57.04 points to 14,723.25, the Plantation Index declined 85.40 points to 6,106.95, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.14 points to 186.85. — Bernama