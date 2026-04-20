PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has mobilised frontline health teams to support victims of a fire in Sandakan, Sabah, including providing counselling services and essential medical care at temporary relief centres.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the incident is a matter of serious concern to the ministry, although no fatalities have been reported so far.

“MOH has mobilised frontline personnel, including counsellors, nurses, medical officers and assistant medical officers, to provide the necessary assistance,” he said at a press conference after launching the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2025: Elderly Health findings here today.

Dzulkefly said the teams deployed are also providing psychosocial support to victims, particularly those experiencing emotional distress following the fire.

He said the MOH typically acts swiftly in such emergencies to ensure the victims’ welfare and health are safeguarded.

The fire, which broke out early yesterday morning at the water village of Kampung Bahagia, reportedly destroyed 1,000 houses and affected 9,007 residents. — Bernama