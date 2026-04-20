KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Police rescued a Chinese national who was allegedly held captive for three days at an Airbnb unit in Jalan Peel here after being used as a guarantor for a friend’s gambling debt.

Cheras Police Chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said two local men, both aged 30, were arrested during a 9pm raid on suspicion of confining the victim at the premises.

“Initial investigations revealed that the 36-year-old victim was made a guarantor for a friend who owed RM100,000 in gambling debts.

“When the friend fled, the victim was locked up for three days by the suspects to pressure him into settling the debt,” he said in a statement today.

During the raid, police seized a set of house keys, an access card, and two mobile phones to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Rosdi added that a manhunt is currently underway for the main mastermind, who is still at large.

The case is being investigated under Section 342 of the Penal Code for wrongful confinement. — Bernama