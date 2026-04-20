KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Genting Malaysia Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AGIBOT Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co Ltd to advance embodied artificial intelligence (AI) robotics across the hospitality, entertainment and leisure industries.

Resorts World Genting chief operating officer Aaron Chia Khong Chid said the collaboration with AGIBOT allows the company to take a meaningful step into the world of embodied robotics, where technology can enhance both service and storytelling within its integrated resort environment.

“We believe this initiative will open new opportunities to redefine how guests interact with our spaces while strengthening our position as a forward leader in the tourism industry,” he said in a statement today.

The MoU was formalised recently (April 17) during the AGIBOT Partners Conference (APC2026) in Shanghai, China.

Representing Genting Malaysia at the signing was Chia; witnessed by Genting Malaysia deputy chairman and chief executive Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay; Genting Malaysia deputy chief executive and executive director Datuk Indera Lim Keong Hui; and Genting Malaysia president Lee Thiam Kit; while AGIBOT was represented by AGIBOT Malaysia director Steven Ding; witnessed by Deng; AGIBOT partner and co-president Daniel Jiang; and AGIBOT founder and chief executive officer Deng Taihua.

At the conference, AGIBOT also announced the launch of Malaysia’s first Robotics Gala Performance, set to debut at Resorts World Genting. The upcoming showcase, scheduled for early 2027, will feature cutting-edge AI robots in a live performance setting, offering audiences a first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment experience in the country.

Meanwhile, AGIBOT president of the Middle East and Asia Pacific Region Abel Deng said by combining AGIBOT’s cutting-edge humanoid robotics with Genting Malaysia’s operational excellence and creative vision, both parties aim to redefine guest engagement and service standards across theme parks, hotels, and live entertainment.

“The upcoming Robotics Gala Performance at Resorts World Genting marks just the beginning — together, we are building a scalable ecosystem in which humanoid robots enhance human experiences in meaningful and compelling ways,” he said.

Under the MoU, both parties will focus on developing robotics solutions across three key areas namely theme parks, leisure and hospitality and entertainment, including the development of humanoid robots for guest interaction, concierge and service functions, as well as robotics integration in live shows and immersive attractions.

The collaboration will also encompass joint research and development initiatives, pilot projects and the creation of scalable application ecosystems. — Bernama