MUAR, April 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) received 203,918 requests from the public for social media platforms to take down various categories of content from January 1 until last night.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that 91 per cent of the content requested to be removed was related to online gambling and scams.

“Of that figure, 61 per cent falls under gambling, while scams account for 30 per cent. The numbers are increasing,” he said.

He told reporters this after the Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) programme at the Mini Library of Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail, Pagoh Higher Education Hub, here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah, MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali and MCMC state affairs chief officer Bukhari Yahya.

He said the remaining content requested for removal involved pornography, bullying or harassment, and unauthorised services.

He added that 81 per cent of online gambling content was identified on Facebook, while 58 per cent of scam-related content was also detected on the same platform.

“For pornographic content, 99 per cent was reported to be on TikTok, while for bullying or harassment, 90 per cent was identified on Tumblr.

“All these are based on public reports. When there are complaints, MCMC will take the appropriate action,” he said.

As for the KIS, as of March 31, a total of 47 programmes have been implemented at higher education institutions nationwide, involving 23,196 students.

The campaign is an ongoing effort by the Communications Ministry through MCMC to empower youths in facing digital threats.

Today’s programme involved 80 students and 20 facilitators from Student Representative Councils from higher education institutions around Pagoh, including International Islamic University Malaysia, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir. — Bernama