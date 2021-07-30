Axiata seeks 66pc stake in Indonesia’s Link Net

A general view of the Axiata headquarters building in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysian telecoms group Axiata Group Bhd is exploring a deal to acquire an equity holding of almost one third of Indonesia’s PT Link Net Tbk shares, it said in a stock exchange filing on today.

The group said it and its 66.48 per cent Indonesian subsidiary, PT XL Axiata Tbk, entered into a non-binding term sheet with Asia Link Dewa Pte Ltd and PT First Media Tbk “to facilitate discussions and negotiations for a potential acquisition” of 1.82 billion shares or a 66.03 per cent shareholding in Link Net.

Link Net is a cable television and high speed broadband internet service provider based in Jakarta. — Reuters