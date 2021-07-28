Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-morning

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.49 points easier at 1,512.11 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.60. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, weighed down by profit-taking in selected heavyweight stocks.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.49 points easier at 1,512.11 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.60.

The index opened 3.14 points lower at 1,511.46.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 389 versus 316, while 442 counters were unchanged, 1,096 untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.61 billion units worth RM714.02 million.

Rakuten Research Sdn Bhd, in a note, said the FBM KLCI barely stayed above the positive territory yesterday as selling from foreign funds persisted.

It said Bursa Malaysia opened lower today, tracking US equities, which were broadly lower as profit-taking activities set in.

“As we approach the second quarter (2Q) results soon, industry players may see corporate earnings to be negatively affected if the prevailing lockdown continues.

“For today, we anticipate the index to hover within the 1,510-1,520 levels as trading participation remains rather muted,” it noted.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.02, Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM7.99, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.00, IHH Healthcare slid two sen to RM5.81, while TNB was flat at RM9.73.

Among the actives, Atroniq rose six sen to 46.5 sen, Ecofirst warrant advanced three sen to 4.5 sen, Johan Holdings warrant gained 3.5 sen to four sen, while XOX and AT Systematization were flat at four sen and 6.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 17.24 points to 11,082.10, the FBM ACE declined 19.12 points to 7,232.12 and the FBMT 100 Index went down 17.20 points to 10,786.43.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 21.35 points lower at 12,189.97 and the FBM 70 slipped 21.30 points to 14,583.69.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 5.09 points to 14,759.76, the Plantation Index shed 11.72 points to 6,187.73 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 0.51 of-a-point to 187.93. ― Bernama