Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Bursa Malaysia continued the second half of the trading session in consolidation mode, stayed in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today on selling pressure in heavyweight stocks.

At 3.00pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 8.42 points to 1,515.02 from Friday’s close of 1,523.44.

The index opened 1.03 points higher at 1,524.47.

Losers outpaced gainers 578 to 375, while 407 counters were unchanged, 877 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.1 billion units worth RM1.61 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and TNB shed two sen each to RM8.01 and RM9.71, Public Bank eased one sen to RM4.01, Petronas Chemicals fell six sen to RM7.99 and IHH Healthcare declined three sen to RM5.78.

Among the actives, Wegmans warrant slid 2.5 sen to 4.5 sen, Sapura Energy eased half-a-sen to 12 sen, SMTrack added one sen to nine sen, Globaltec warrant improved 1.5 sen to 15 sen, while MAG Holdings was flat at 19.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 46.94 points to 11,131.19, the FBMT 100 Index went down 46.56 points to 10,826.06 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 55.24 points lower at 12,269.92.

FBM ACE shed 17.97 points to 7,405.26 and FBM 70 slipped 10.51 points to 14,710.80.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 80.64 points to 14,764.29, the Plantation Index declined 33.15 points to 6,210.39, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.08 of-a-point to 189.79. — Bernama