BNM’s international reserves remain at US$111.1b as at July 15

A general view of the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$111.1 billion as at July 15, 2021, which was unchanged as of June 30.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance eight months of retained imports and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt.

It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$2.2 billion) and other reserve assets (US$4.1 billion).

The assets comprised gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs amounting to RM461.82 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM11.22 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.36 billion), loans and advances (RM20.47 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion) and other assets (RM16.29 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM183.26 billion), currency in circulation (RM142.79 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM144.37 billion), federal government deposits (RM12.79 billion), other deposits (RM9.78 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.14 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.98 billion) and other liabilities (RM5.14 billion). — Bernama