KOTA BHARU, Jan 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has tasked its Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF) with recovering RM10 billion in misappropriated funds and state revenue losses this year.

Chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said achieving this target requires all relevant enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to recoup lost revenue, with a particular focus on curbing smuggling operations.

“There is widespread smuggling. Agencies must pursue all avenues to address it, as this directly deprives the state of tax revenue.

“For example, seizing a shipment of contraband cigarettes is one thing, but we must investigate its history, as the trade may have been ongoing for a decade.

“We need to reclaim those lost funds, a directive I have stressed to all state MACC directors,” Azam added during a press conference following the Corruption Awareness Programme: MACC with East Zone Media here today.

He also reported that the MATF successfully recovered RM15.5 billion from leakage and misappropriation cases between 2023 and 2024.

Azam advised state-level MACC directors to focus on current issues specific to their respective regions to combat state revenue leakage.

“Each state has its own ‘burning issue.’ For example, Kelantan deals heavily with border enforcement, smuggling leaks, and illegal logging. These must be addressed because the nation loses tax revenue,” he said.

He added that enforcement should also concentrate on the administrative aspects within each state to ensure integrity is upheld.

“This step must be taken even if it is unpopular, as it is the MACC’s responsibility to ensure corruption and misconduct are properly addressed,” he said. — Bernama