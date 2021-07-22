Bursa Malaysia ends at intraday high, CI up 0.73pc

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly higher today with the key index rising 0.73 per cent, lifted led by telecommunications stocks namely Digi and Axiata.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 11.10 points to close at its intraday high of 1,527.62 compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,516.52.

The key index opened 2.48 points higher at 1,519.0 and moved between 1,518.01 and 1,527.62 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 680 to 320, while 416 counters were unchanged, 828 untraded, and 26 others suspended.

Turnover eased to 5.19 billion units valued at RM2.98 billion from Wednesday’s 5.47 billion units valued at RM3.44 billion.

A dealer said the firmer domestic market performance was in line with the regional markets, taking cue from the stronger Wall Street performance overnight, and looking ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time.

Oil prices are also on the rise, with Brent crude advancing 0.91 per cent to US$72.89 a barrel.

Regionally, the Singapore’s Straits Times Index expanded by 1.29 per cent to 3,159.26, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.58 per cent to 27,548.0, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 1.83 per cent to 27,723.84.

Of the heavyweights, Digi rose 12 sen to RM4.25, Axiata increased nine sen to RM3.87, My DIY surged 13 sen to RM3.47, CIMB advanced seven sen to RM4.55, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.04, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.02, while Petronas Chemicals and TNB were three sen higher at RM8.08 and RM9.74, respectively.

Among the actives, Dagang Nexchange rose 2.5 sen to 77.5 sen, Globaltec soared 10.5 sen to 68 sen, JAKS Resources was three sen higher at 51.5 sen, Borneo Oil and Kanger International were both flat three sen and 7.5 sen, respectively, while Pasukhas edged down half-a-sen to 10.5 sen and Saudee eased 3.5 sen to 15.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved by 85.06 points to 11,188.40, the FBMT 100 Index jumped 81.59 points to 10,887.76, and the FBM ACE advanced 79.29 points to 7,382.16.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 106.04 points to 12,321.99, and the FBM 70 climbed 119.67 points to 14,684.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 90.27 points to 14,884.51, the Plantation Index bagged 70.06 points to 6,243.47, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.76 points to 190.11.

Main Market volume widened to 2.91 billion shares valued at RM2.41 billion from 2.64 billion shares valued at RM2.50 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover increased to 387.83 million units worth RM38.71 million from 356.07 million units worth RM36.39 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 1.89 billion shares valued at RM527.94 million from Wednesday’s 2.46 billion shares valued at RM901.88 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 607.74 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.08 billion), construction (154.71 million), technology (398.72 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (55.31 million), property (126.13 million), plantation (24.0 million), REITs (2.74 million), closed/fund (4,200), energy (214.40 million), healthcare (105.44 million), telecommunications and media (72.54 million), transportation and logistics (47.55 million), and utilities (16.67 million). — Bernama