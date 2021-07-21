Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on pre-painted, painted, colour coated steel coils from China, Vietnam

A worker rides his bicycle past piles of steel coils for export at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of prepainted, painted or colour coated steel coils originating or exported from China and Vietnam for a period of five years, effective July 20, 2021 to July19, 2026.

In a statement today, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the decision was made after the completion of an administrative review initiated on Jan 22, 2021 based on a petition filed by CSC Steel Sdn Bhd on behalf of the domestic industry.

It said products by all manufacturers from China would be imposed with 52.1 per cent duty while Vietnam’s Maruichi Sun Steel Joint Stock Company would be imposed with 12.06 per cent duty, NS Bluescope Vietnam Ltd (34.85 per cent), Nam Kim Steel Joint Stock Company (0.06 per cent) and others (34.85 per cent)

The ministry said the decision was taken in accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994.

It said the duties would be collected by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

It added that interested parties such as local producers, importers, foreign producers/exporters and associations related to the investigation could have access to the non-confidential version of the public report on the final determination by submitting a written request to Miti.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Miti at 03-6208 4634/4640 or email to [email protected]. — Bernama