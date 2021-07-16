Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 4.49 points to 1,516.33 from yesterday’s close of 1,520.82. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 ― Bursa Malaysia’s key index was lower at mid-morning today due to persistent selling activities, led by the healthcare sector.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) decreased 4.49 points to 1,516.33 from yesterday’s close of 1,520.82.

The index opened 3.08 points higher at 1,523.90.

Losers surpassed gainers at 389 to 351, while 388 counters were unchanged, 1,111 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.75 billion units worth RM1.11 billion.

Healthcare-related stocks IHH Healthcare and Top Glove were both down by one sen to RM5.69 and RM4.03, respectively, while Hartalega dipped 21 sen to RM7.43, Pharmaniaga dropped 14 sen to 90 sen and LKL -- one of the most actively traded counters this morning -- eased half-a-sen to 31 sen.

Meanwhile, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Pelangi Publishing Group Bhd (PPG) said that trading of its shares would be suspended effective July 23, 2021 to facilitate the implementation of the Selective Capital Reduction and Repayment Exercise of PPG, pursuant to Section 116 of the Companies Act 2016.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.05, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.06, Petronas Chemicals shed two sen to RM8.02, and TNB lost four sen to RM9.68.

Actives counters Serba Dinamik was flat at 45.5 sen, while YBS added two sen to 49.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 21.58 points to 11,071.70 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 23.41 points to 10,780.42, while the FBM ACE garnered 12.23 points to 7,215.08.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 38.31 points lower at 12,131.44, while the FBM 70 rose 1.84 points to 14,435.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index shed 18.85 points to 14,874.32 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.20 of-a-point to 187.83, while the Plantation Index added 12.28 points to 6,164.60. ― Bernama