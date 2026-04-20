KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A food shop assistant who went viral after peeping on a woman while she was in a toilet cubicle at the Sentul LRT station was fined RM3,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin meted out the fine, in default four months in jail, on Abdul Samad Rosman, 23, after he pleaded guilty to insulting the modesty of the 44-year-old woman at the women’s toilet in Bandar Baru Sentul at 8 am on April 16.

The charge was framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafika Azwa Fikri urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence as a deterrent, taking into account public safety and interest.

However, defence counsel CH Low from the National Legal Aid Foundation pleaded for leniency, citing the accused’s financial hardship and remorse for his actions.

The case drew public attention after the victim shared a video of the suspect, who was detained by auxiliary police at the LRT station, as a warning to others to remain vigilant. — Bernama