ALOR GAJAH, April 21 — An express bus driver who recently went viral on social media for allegedly driving dangerously has been remanded for four days starting today to assist in investigations.

The remand order, which runs until Friday, was issued by Magistrate Teoh Shu Yee at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court here against the 53-year-old man.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspect was arrested after he surrendered himself at the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD) at about 12.10 pm yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said initial investigations revealed that the incident was believed to have occurred at around 3.50 am while the express bus was travelling from Ipoh, Perak, to Johor Bahru.

On April 16, a one-minute and 20-second video went viral on social media, showing the driver operating the bus in an unsafe manner and failing to give full attention to the road. — Bernama