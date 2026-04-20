KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has announced that it will seek the views of the Selangor State Government, following the statement of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah regarding the proposed postponement of the Selangor 2026 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said this followed His Highness’ statement at the Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Session of the 15th Selangor State Assembly today.

“This is the Sultan’s message due to his concern over the ongoing global energy crisis and its impact on the country’s economy, in addition to taking into account the need to wait for the Shah Alam Stadium to be fully completed.

“In this regard, I will seek the views and feedback from the Selangor State Government as the host on this matter,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a special meeting of the Sukma 2026 Supreme Committee will be held to discuss the matter in detail, which will be composed of all states, the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his view that the holding of Sukma Selangor 2026 should be postponed until the crisis in West Asia is over and until the reconstruction of the Shah Alam Stadium is fully completed.

Sukma Selangor 2026 is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 24.

The Selangor State Government today also announced that it will consider the views of all state assemblymen in the State Legislative Assembly session regarding the statement of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. — Bernama