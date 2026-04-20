MUAR, April 20 — The second Malaysian oil-laden vessel that had passed through the Strait of Hormuz is expected to arrive in the country by the end of the week, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the shipment, following the arrival of the first vessel on April 17 carrying one million litres of crude oil, would help strengthen Malaysia’s supply security.

“This will ensure sufficient crude oil stocks for processing at local refineries, allowing supply, particularly for Petronas, to remain adequate through to the end of June,” he told reporters after checking out the implementation of the BUDI Madani RON95 (BUDI95) and diesel subsidy system at petrol stations in Pagoh today. Also present was Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, reiterated that the temporary adjustment of the BUDI95 subsidy quota to 200 litres per month would remain in place until national fuel supply stabilises.

While acknowledging calls, including from media practitioners, for the quota to be restored, the minister said that fuel supply issues are expected to be discussed at the National Economic Action Council meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said fuel supply across 639 petrol stations in Johor remains stable, with no disruptions or shortages reported.

During his two-day working visit to the state, several initiatives were launched, including collaboration with telecommunications companies to improve internet coverage along 1,700km of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) rail lines.

Fahmi also launched a Safe Internet Campaign at Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail Polytechnic in Pagoh, aimed at equipping youth to navigate digital risks, and presented appointment letters to 150 Madani Community leaders to strengthen grassroots communication of government policies. — Bernama