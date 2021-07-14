Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend to mid-afternoon

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.79 points lower at 1,516.77 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,519.56. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its downtrend to mid-afternoon with most indices remaining in the negative zone as the overall market sentiment remained weak.

At 3.08pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.79 points lower at 1,516.77 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,519.56.

The market bellwether however opened 1.21 points higher.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 484 to 396, while 461 counters were unchanged, 886 were untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood to 3.16 billion units worth RM1.93 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.04, Public Bank shed one sen to RM4.07, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.10, TNB improved two sen to RM9.68, and IHH perked up one sen to RM5.65.

As for most active counters, Lambo was flat at one sen, Pasukhas dipped six sen to 27 sen, Serba Dinamik fell two sen to 42.5 sen, and Pelikan reduced 2.5 sen to 45.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 0.12 of-a-point lower at 11,055.37, the FBMT 100 Index slid 0.97 of-a-point to 10,772.19, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 26.22 points to 12,122.82.

The FBM ACE climbed 35.78 points to 7,109.06 and the FBM 70 went up 72.34 points to 14,379.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 54.73 points to 14,878.42, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.17 of-a-point to 187.22, and the Plantation Index eased 8.80 points to 6,233.33. ― Bernama