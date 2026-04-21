KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has issued 23 compounds and carried out 28 seizures of equipment belonging to photo touts, commonly known as “ulat foto”, under Op Lens as of yesterday.

The operation was conducted around the Saloma Link and the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) precinct as part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal activity, which authorities say poses safety risks, disrupts traffic flow and causes nuisance to visitors.

In a statement on Facebook today, DBKL said it had also served four notices on “ulat foto” who failed to settle their compounds, requiring them to appear in court. Seven foreign nationals were among those involved in the enforcement action.

The actions were taken under the Hawkers Licensing By-Laws (WPKL) 2016.

“Meanwhile, the Immigration Department (JIM) and the National Registration Department (JPN) inspected 31 individuals, including checks on identification documents.

“Four individuals were issued notices of document retention by JPN under the National Registration Act 1959 in accordance with Regulation 21(1)(c) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007).

“This is to facilitate further investigation into the authenticity of their identification documents and their citizenship status,” DBKL said.

It added that in the latest integrated operation yesterday, DBKL issued a further four compound notices and carried out three additional seizures involving various equipment, including mobile phones.

“DBKL remains committed to monitoring and enforcing regulations to ensure popular public areas remain safe from unauthorised photography services,” it said.

The operation also involved the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), alongside JIM and JPN.