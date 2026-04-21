KOTA KINABALU, April 21 — The Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a civil servant suspected of submitting falsified documents linked to cleaning work claims worth approximately RM1.3 million.

According to a source, the male suspect, in his 40s, was detained at around 11am on Monday while giving his statement at the MACC office in Kota Kinabalu.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect, who is also a director of a construction company, is believed to have committed the offence in 2024.

“He is suspected of submitting falsified bank statements to secure a cleaning services contract at a police office in the state for the period between February 2025 and January 2027,” the source said.

The source added that the suspect is also believed to have used several other companies employing a similar modus operandi to obtain multiple contracts from various government agencies across the state.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Daily Express