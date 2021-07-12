Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rise 37.2pc in May 2021

In terms of employment, Mohd Uzir said that total employees in the manufacturing sector in May 2021 increased by 2.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.24 million persons versus 2.16 million persons in May 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 37.2 per cent year-on-year to RM122.7 billion in May 2021.

However, compared to the preceding month, the sales value decreased by 6.1 per cent, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the significant increase in sales value was driven by the rise in the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (+48.7 per cent), especially in the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products.

“The expansion was also attributed to the growth in the electrical and electronics products subsector (+31.0 per cent), supported by the manufacturing of computer, electronic products and optical industries,” he said in a statement today.

He also added that transport equipment and other manufactured products subsector also recorded an increase of 59.5 per cent, mainly in the manufacture of motor vehicle, trailer and semi-trailer.

In terms of employment, Mohd Uzir said that total employees in the manufacturing sector in May 2021 increased by 2.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.24 million persons versus 2.16 million persons in May 2020.

Salaries and wages paid increased by 6.4 per cent y-o-y to RM7.42 billion during the month, with the average salary and wage per employee at RM3,316.

Meanwhile, the sales value per employee rose by 33.4 per cent y-o-y to RM54,875 from RM41,136 a year ago. — Bernama