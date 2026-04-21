JOHOR BAHRU, April 21 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has extended his prayers to 500 prospective haj pilgrims from the Johor state delegation departing for the Holy Land for the 1447H/2026M season.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty expressed his hope that all pilgrims would be granted safety, good health and a mabrur haj.

He also advised them to maintain discipline and comply with all instructions from the authorities while in the Holy Land.

“Pilgrims are urged to remain disciplined and follow all instructions from the authorities. While performing the haj, personal safety is also a responsibility. Always stay alert to your surroundings,” the post read.

At the same time, His Majesty extended food pack contributions to the pilgrims through Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ).

The contribution was presented by YSIJ chief executive officer Mohd Anizam Jamian to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and subsequently handed over to the head of the Johor haj delegation, Fizwan Rashidi.

The handover took place during a meeting between the Johor Menteri Besar and the prospective haj pilgrims at Dewan Kenanga, Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), here today. — Bernama