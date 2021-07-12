Bursa Malaysia turns red at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers charged past gainers 561 to 237, while 391 counters were unchanged, 1,028 untraded and 10 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Bursa Malaysia turned red at mid-morning today due to the lack of fresh market catalysts.

At 11.24am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dipped 6.59 points to 1,513.99 from Friday’s close of 1,520.58.

The market bellwether opened 1.65 points better at 1,522.23.

On the broader market, losers charged past gainers 561 to 237, while 391 counters were unchanged, 1,028 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.92 billion units worth RM1.01 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased five sen to RM8.08, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.07, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM8.02, TNB dropped three sen to RM9.66, IHH Healthcare added two sen to RM5.63 and CIMB was flat at RM4.49.

Among the actives,YBS surged 13.5 sen to 49 sen, MPay added 2.5 sen to 27.5 sen and Serba Dinamik added one sen to 46.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 48.47 points lower at 11,021.64, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 45.43 points to 10,736.49, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 69.47 points to 12,041.31.

The FBM ACE fell 55.64 points to 7,119.40 and the FBM 70 went down 60.39 points to 14,264.54.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 21.14 points to 14,934.48, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.31 points to 186.21, and the Plantation Index reduced 28.39 points to 6,262.04. — Bernama