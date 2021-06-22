Covid-19: 2,200 Micron Technology employees vaccinated under Pikas

The effort, which began on June 16 and completed in five days, has resulted in efficient patient registration and safe administration of the vaccines under the collaboration with Bukit Jawi Golf Resort Vaccination Centre in Penang and appointed medical service provider, Qualitas. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, June 22 — Micron Technology Inc, a US-headquartered provider of memory and storage solutions, today announced the successful completion of its participation in the nation’s Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pikas) by vaccinating 2,200 of its staff.

The effort, which began on June 16 and completed in five days, has resulted in efficient patient registration and safe administration of the vaccines under the collaboration with Bukit Jawi Golf Resort Vaccination Centre in Penang and appointed medical service provider, Qualitas.

Micron Malaysia country manager Amarjit Singh Sandhu believed that Pikas was a pragmatic approach to curb the Covid-19 outbreak and would hugely contribute to the success of balancing the protection of lives and livelihoods of all Malaysians.

“We laud the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (Miti) responsive actions, as extensions of the movement control would be damaging to businesses in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

He said that Micron remained committed to protecting the health and safety of its team members and surrounding community, as well as to continue to work closely with local authorities to secure additional doses for qualifying individuals and future groups.

“We are proud to partner with the Malaysian government and accelerate Covid-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, American Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (Amcham) chief executive officer Siobhan Das expressed her appreciation to Amcham’s member companies in Penang and Selangor that contributed to Miti’s work on the pilot Pikas models to ensure a smooth deployment of the programme.

“Vaccinations of economic frontliners will drive economic recovery and ensure Malaysia retains its critical position in many global value chains,” she said. — Bernama