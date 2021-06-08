Maxis appoints Patrick Er as new CSSO

A woman walks past a Maxis centre in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Maxis has appointed Patrick Er as its chief sales and services officer (CSSO), effective June 1, replacing Tan Lay Han who is retiring after serving for nearly 22 years.

In a statement today, the telecommunication provider said Patrick was the head of regional sales management for Peninsular Malaysia, prior to his appointment as CSSO.

“He was responsible for developing regional business direction and strategies, building and motivating the sales organisation, driving segment and Below-the-Line brand execution, and formulating the channel development plans,” it said.

Chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said Patrick would drive Maxis’ critical sales and services strategies in addressing the rapidly evolving needs of our customers in this digital world with his extensive business and sales experience.

“I am confident that he and his team will continue to take the company to greater heights and play a significant role in our long-term ambitions.

“I would like to thank Lay Han for his leadership and remarkable contribution to our business growth and wish him all the best in his retirement,” he said.

Maxis said Lay Han would support the transition process in June as an advisor and would leave the company at the end of June.

At 3.45pm, Maxis’s share rose two sen at RM4.55 with 1.15 million units transacted. — Bernama