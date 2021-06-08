Alibaba Cloud to set up international innovation centre in Malaysia

A booth introducing Alibaba Cloud services is seen at an exhibition venue during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival in Shenzhen November 11, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is set to launch the Alibaba Cloud Innovation Centre in Kuala Lumpur to provide a conducive environment for startups to grow in Malaysia and beyond.

The centre is part of its Project AsiaForward to cultivate a million-strong digital talent pool and empower 100,000 developers as well as the growth of 100,000 technology startups in South-east Asia and Hong Kong over the next three years, with initial funding and resources of US$1 billion (RM4.11 million).

“The company also hopes to train 30,000 local professionals in the coming fiscal year in Malaysia to strengthen its local talent development commitment.

“As the first international innovation centre located outside of China, the launch is in line with Alibaba Cloud’s long-term commitment to nurture digital talents and contribute to local business development in the Asia Pacific,” it said in a statement today.

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence’s international business unit general manager, Selina Yuan said the cloud service provider is committed to investing in Malaysia’s digital future, and opening its first-ever international innovation centre in Malaysia is a testament to its longstanding commitment to the country.

“With the innovation centre, we hope to help businesses in Malaysia to not only survive and thrive during the pandemic, but also provide a conducive environment to nurture local talents, preparing them to embrace the digital future,” she said.

According to Alibaba Cloud, startups in fintech, banking, Internet, retail, and information technology (IT) service industries can benefit the most from the upcoming innovation centre.

“Besides receiving technology and business training, members joining the innovation centre will also have the chance to interact with experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts who can serve as mentors to guide startups or introduce them to venture capitals.

“In order to facilitate startups’ business expansion, Alibaba Cloud also offers subsidised office space, co-branding and networking opportunities, in addition to cross-border business opportunities between Malaysia and China through its China Gateway Programme,” it said.

Alibaba Cloud added that it will also work with its Malaysian partner, Handsprofit to bring its local expertise to the innovation centre, ensuring the centre’s smooth operation through strong local connections. — Bernama