YTL Power records higher net profit of RM112.19m in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — YTL Power International Bhd’s net profit improved to RM112.19 million for the third quarter (Q3) ended March 31, 2021, from RM70.80 million in the same period a year ago.

Revenue jumped to RM2.64 billion from RM2.59 billion previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The higher net profit was due to improved performance in the multi-utilities (merchant) and telecommunication business segments, it said.

The group noted that its businesses have largely not been affected, as utility is categorised as an essential service, thus allowed to continue throughout the movement control period.

“The group expects the performance of its business segments to remain resilient due to the essential nature of its operations, and will continue to closely monitor the related risks and impact on all business segments,” it said. — Bernama