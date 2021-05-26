Goldman Sachs obtains China licence for asset management venture

A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, May 26 — Goldman Sachs said yesterday it won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China.

The venture, owned 51 per cent by Goldman’s asset management division and 49 per cent by a subsidiary of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, aims to serve some of the estimated US$70 trillion (RM298.9 trillion) in investible assets expected at Chinese households by 2030, Goldman said in a news release.

The announcement marks the latest sign of increased openness by Beijing to participation by foreign financial heavyweights.

JPMorgan Chase was authorised in December 2019 for a majority holding in a trading joint-venture in China, followed a few months later by similar announcements from Goldman and Morgan Stanley.

Asset management giant BlackRock received approval in early May for a venture with China Construction Bank and Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“China’s wealth management industry has grown on the back of increased household wealth and continued financial market reform,” said Tuan Lam, head of client business for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“This joint venture with China’s preeminent financial institution will accelerate our objective of establishing a leadership position in one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing wealth management opportunities.” — Reuters